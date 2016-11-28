Investigation launched after body found in alley

An investigation has been launched after a man's body was found in alley in Chester-le-Street.

Police were called to the alley off Poplar Street just after 6.30am on Monday, November 28, following reports of an injured man lying in the street.

A cordon has been put in place on Poplar Street while police inquiries are carried out after a body was found.

Officers and the ambulance service attended, but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained and a cordon has been put in place while police inquiries are carried out.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident reference 38 of November 28.

Police on scene at Poplar Street.

