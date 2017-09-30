Is new driving test centre on the way to Hartlepool?

Learner drivers could soon get to sit their tests at a new examination centre in Hartlepool.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is trying for planing permission to use part of Training and Enterprise House office block in Lynn Street.

It has applied to Hartlepool Borough Council for a change of use of part of the ground floor from office/training to a driving test centre.

Documents lodges as part of the application read: “Up to five examiners will be based at the site, carrying out around 6,000 tests per year (up to 35 per day).

The proposed opening hours are 7am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, with occasional Sunday and Bank Holiday testing.

The DVSA intends to use eight spaces in the existing car park.

The application adds: “This will ensure the DVSA is able to continue to provide test services to meet demand in the local area.”

The DVSA runs over 400 practical driving and multi-purpose test centres and theory test centres nationally.