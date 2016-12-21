Is this the biggest array of Christmas jumpers in Hartlepool?

Dozens of festive fans donned Christmas jumpers in a huge display of support for a Hartlepool charity.

Schools, businesses and a hospital all gave their backing to the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group Annual Christmas Jumper Day and helped raise more than £2,000.

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form gave their backing

Jamie Allison, from the group’s fundraising arm, said: “This year has been a massive success with increased support from previous years.

“Once again our regular participants English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College really enjoyed being involved with them pledging over £1,000 on their own.

“This year, we also received support from West Park Primary School, West View Primary School, St John Vianney, Clavering School, Jesmond Gardens School, the Falls Prevention Team at Hartlepool hospital, Northgate Public Services, St Bega’s Primary School and HSNSG Regular Clubs to name a few.

“We would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported the event helping us to raise over £2,000 and even more importantly spread a bit of Christmas cheer.”

A spokesman for English Martyrs said: “Students were given the option to pay £1 to wear their Christmas jumpers and they didn’t disappoint.

“The staff and over 1,000 of the school and sixth form students donned their jumpers to support the event.

“We are overjoyed to say we have smashed last year’s total and at the end of the day the total money raised stands at £1,190.

“However, more money keeps coming in so this total could get even bigger! We are proud to support the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group in this event and will continue to do so in future years.”

Looking festive at West View Primary.

Jamie thanked everyone who supported the charity’s fundraising over the year and urged anyone wanting to give their support to email: fundraising@hsnsg.org.uk

The charity helps people with special needs and its many highlights include the Children’s Fun Club, youth club, the Get Together Club, Constellation and the Friends Fun Club.

For more details on the group’s activities, contact the manager/co-ordinator Pat Allison (01429) 863766 or visit the website HERE.

St Bega's pupils are delighted to back the cause.

The youngsters at Jesmond Gardens Primary School children look wonderfully festive in their jumpers.