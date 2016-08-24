It’s coming back! The Miles for Men 2017 date is revealed

A summertime sea of runners will be back again next year.

And that’s thanks to a Hartlepool charity which has revealed the date for a 2017 event.

The date for next year’s Miles for Men day will be July 30.

Charity director Kevin Hill said: “We have set the date to see if we can get more interest. It gives people plenty of time to enter before the day.”

The news comes less than a month after this year’s event was held. It saw hundreds of poeple taking part in a day of running and walking.

Around 500 people took part in the 2016 event which was the fifth annual Miles for Men day to take place.

Organisers have urged people who took part to send in their donations.

They are confident this year’s money will help to push the total raised since Miles for Men first started, over the £200,000 total.

Kevin added: “We are confident of breaking that £200,000 barrier. We would ask people to send in their donations as soon as they can.”

This year’s event featured the 5k Miles for Men 5k run as well as a new attraction which was the 5k Walk for Women.

There was also a music festival which lasted for around eight hours.

Anyone wanting to find out more about Miles for Men should visit the website at www.milesformen.co.uk or Facebook page.