It’s possibly the best job in the world!

A mouth-watering job - to eat out at restaurants and get paid for it - has been landed by a delighted North East woman.

Sophie Hardy, 25, is living the dream after becoming the UK’s first Official Eating Officer.

Sophie Hardy before her weight loss.

The Shotton Colliery resident will travel the country putting the nation’s favourite restaurants to the test.

Her aim is to prove that a healthy approach to weight management doesn’t have to cost you your social life.

Sophie, 25,, was selected from more than 500 applicants by Weight Watchers and has her own story of weight management.

When she was 16, Sophie was a size 26 and despite losing five stone, her weight slowly crept up again. She is now two stone away from her goal weight and as part of the Official Eating Officer role, will be dining out twice a week testing restaurant’s menus for healthy and delicious options and giving them the Weight Watchers stamp of approval.

I love eating out and Weight Watchers has helped me to enjoy all the foods I love, including wine and cake, and still lose weight. I am excited to show the UK that life doesn’t have to stop while leading a healthier lifestyle Sophie Hardy

A recent survey conducted by Weight Watchers found that over two thirds of Brits feel that fad diets make socialising difficult.

A quarter of Brits admit to taking a rain check on social occasions because they are following a fad diet.

Sophie said; “Being chosen to eat out twice week in restaurants across the UK is an absolute dream job so I am delighted to be appointed as the first ever Official Eating Officer. I love eating out and Weight Watchers has helped me to enjoy all the foods I love, including wine and cake, and still lose weight. I am excited to show the UK that life doesn’t have to stop while leading a healthier lifestyle.”

She will be posting a weekly blog of her weight loss journey and her dining mission - to provide healthier options for people wanting the flexibility and freedom to socialise, lose weight and lead a healthy, happy life.

Julia Westgarth, Programme Development Manager at Weight Watchers said: “It is shocking to see how big an impact fad diets and other well known weight loss programmes are having on British social lives. Losing weight doesn’t have to be restrictive and Weight Watchers can help you to enjoy all the foods you love, at home and while out, and still lose weight.

“Our Official Eating Officer will demonstrate how Weight Watchers guides people towards smarter food choices and teaches skills, such as portion control, to achieve long term success, so social lives don’t need to be compromised.”