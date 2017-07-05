It’s time for Teletubbies to pay a visit

Eh-oh! The Teletubbies are going on tour and they are coming to the Tees Valley.

The first ever live stage show, called the Teletubbies Big Hugs Show, is going on tour later this year and the Forum Theatre in Billingham is second on the list of venues.

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po for performances on November 22 and 23, complete with features from the television series along with new songs.

Forum officials say they have already been inundated with calls but tickets don’t go on sale until Wednesday, June 28 at 10am.

The Forum has a big programme of children’s entertainment planned this year including performances of David Walliams’ The First Hippo on the Moon on July 12 and July 13.

Shows are planned on Wednesday, July 12, at 2.30pm and 4.30pm, and at 10.30am and 1.30pm on Thursday, July 13.

David Walliams space adventure for children is for youngsters aged 3 and upwards, and tells the story of two hippos and their dream of being first to make it to the moon.

The show will be performed by Les Petits Theatre Company and tickets are £11.

Other shows for all the family include Dinosaur World on September 2 and September 3 which is an interactive show for anyone aged three-plus.

Discover a pre-historic world of life-like dinosaurs and meet a host of creatures including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan and Segnosaurus, Tickets are £12.50.

The musical Tiger Who Came To Tea comes to the Forum on September 17 at 1.30pm, and 10.30am and 1.30pm on September 18.

And in October, children aged three and upwards can enjoy The Night Pirates which is all about a group of little girl pirates who descend on a young boy called Tom at bedtime, which leads to swashbuckling adventures.

Shows will be held at 1.30pm on Friday, October 6, and at 11am and 2pm on October 7.

And on October 22, performances of Dick and Dom live are planned at 2pm and 5pm.

For more on shows at the Forum Theatre, contact (01642) 552663 or visit http://www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/