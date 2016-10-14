Jacksons Landing building ebay sale page is taken down

An online listing for the sale of the Jacksons Landing building for £45,000 has been taken down.

The former Hartlepool shopping centre is currently being demolished at a cost of £40,000, according to the town council.

The demolition work has already started at Jacksons Landing.

The steel frame of the retail site has appeared on online market website eBay.

It has now been taken down with a message on the page saying: “This listing was ended by the seller because there was an error in the listing.”

Jacksons Landing, which closed in 2004, was bought by Hartlepool Borough Council in 2013 via an interest-free loan.

Newcastle-based architects GT3 were recently appointed to lead an exercise aimed at creating a mixed use development on the site and initial designs will be the subject of consultation which will begin later this year.

Demolition work on the site is expected to take eight weeks.