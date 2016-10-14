Jacksons Landing building up for sale for £45,000 on eBay

The Jacksons Landing building is up for sale online for £45,000, it has been revealed.

The former Hartlepool shopping centre is currently being demolished at a cost of £40,000, according to the town council.

The demolition work has already started at Jacksons Landing.

But in a bizarre twist, the steel frame of the retail site has appeared on online market website eBay.

Jacksons Landing, which closed in 2004, was bought by Hartlepool Borough Council in 2013 via an interest-free loan.

Newcastle-based architects GT3 were recently appointed to lead an exercise aimed at creating a mixed use development on the site and initial designs will be the subject of consultation which will begin later this year.

Demolition work on the site is expected to take eight weeks.

The online auction to buy the structure is set to end on November 12.