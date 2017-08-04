Jar Family singer goes solo with first single release

A member of one of Hartlepool’s favourite bands has released his first solo track.

Max Bianco, one of the singers with the Jar Family, has launched the single this week.

Jar family

But, for lovers of the band, Max says he has no plans to leave the group, but just wanted to try something new.

The 25-year-old, who hails from the town, said the track, Don’t Knock Me Down, also features his friend and folk musician, Dan Wilde.

Max said he has the full backing of the rest of The Jar Family members who are supporting his new venture.

He said: “To be honest I think they wish they could do something like this, but we are already really busy and they have more responsibilites than me, with me being the youngest member.

“I just decided to do something different and I am really excited about it to be honest.

“People who have heard the song seem to really like it. It is different from The Jar Family stuff. It is a bit more lively.”

Max said if the solo single is successful, he will hopefully release more in the future.

He said: “This is a little bit of a taster of what’s to come hopefully.”

The Jar Family has been going for six years now and Max is one of the founder members.

He said: “I won’t be leaving the band, we are really going strong. We will be releasing a new song in September, but we haven’t got an exact date for that yet.”

Although all the band members hail from Hartlepool, some live further afield now, including Max, who is currently based in Cambridge, so getting everyone together for rehearsals can be a bit of a nightmare.

He said: “It is a good job we are fast learners, so when we do have a practice session we pick up new songs quickly.”

The band is very busy with gigs and performed in South Wales earlier this week and will be heading to Scotland at the weekend.

Max Bianco’s Don’t Knock Me Down is available to download from most major online music sites.