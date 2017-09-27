Jeff Stelling needs your help to be named top celebrity fundraiser

Jeff Stelling needs you.

The Sky Sports frontman and life-long Hartlepool United fan is in the running to be named Just Giving’s Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year for his stunning efforts to support Prostate Cancer UK.

Pools’ Honorary Club chairman has not only spread the word about the dangers of Prostate Cancer but also raised more than £700,000 for the charity.

Earlier this year, he walked 15 marathons in 15 days, covering the distance from Exeter City’s St James Park to its Newcastle namesake, taking in around 40 other grounds along the way, including Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and, of course, his beloved Victoria Park.

It was the second year of Jeff’s March for Men and he was given a rapturous welcome when he completed the gruelling challenge in Newcastle.

Speaking on the final day of this year’s walk, Jeff paid tribute to all the people who had turned out to show their support.

“The support has been absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“It’s been wonderful and we’ve had everything from a lady who came out of her home and gave me £100 for a selfie to a homeless man in Bradford who actually gave us money so the roles were reversed there.

“That has just typified what it’s been like all the way through.”

Jeff is going head-to-head with TV presenter Denise van Outen and actor Tom Hardy for Just Giving’s Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year award.

The former Big Breakfast host led a team of celebrities on a 187-mile bike ride across Kerala in India in March in memory of her friend Nicki Waterman, who died of a brain tumour last year, raising almost £30,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

And Mad Max star Tom Hardy has been nominated for his efforts setting up Just Giving pages in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing and Grenfell Tower disaster, raising almost £100,000 in donations from fans.

To vote for Jeff Stelling to win, visit the awards page at www.justgiving.com/awards/2017/voting and click on the box.