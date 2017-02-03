Jeff Stelling reveals inspiration behind his 400-mile charity trek

Hartlepool TV presenter Jeff Stelling has revealed more about his reasons for taking on another gruelling walking challenge in support of Prostate Cancer UK.

Last year, Jeff and former Hartlepool United chief executive Russ Green walked 10 marathons in 10 days from Victoria Park to Wembley, raising more than £420,000 for the charity.

Jeff Stelling is ready to hit the road again

Now the 61-year-old old is covering the 400 miles from Exeter’s St James Park to its namesake in Newcastle. Jeff’s March for Men will set off from Devon on Friday, June 2.

Jeff said he had been inundated with messages of thanks and support after last year’s walk: “It was just inspirational and it has inspired me to try to do something once again. We are going to try to do 15 marathons in 15 days – my feet are already feeling the pain but it will be worth it.”

Jeff was joined on last year’s walk by prostate cancer sufferers and survivors and said he had been taken aback by the variety of people he met.

“People who did not necessarily fall into the age group where you would expect them to be affected by prostate cancer – people with young children, people with wives, with dependants, people who did not feel any sympathy for themselves, no self-pity, they were getting on with living, getting on with supporting their loved ones, getting on with the battle against prostate cancer,” he said.

Jeff Stelling and russ Green following the first March

“They were spending their precious moments walking to support the battle against prostate cancer, so that other people in the future did not suffer in the way they were feeling right now.

“It was just inspiring individuals from start to finish.

“I am excited about it – I may not be as excited about it seven or eight days in - but right now I am excited about it.”

For more, go to prostatecanceruk.org/jeffsmarch.