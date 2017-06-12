Jeff Stelling set for the ‘home straight’ of his mammoth fund-raising walk

Footsore Jeff Stelling says preparation has been key to the success of his marathon march.

The Sky Sports presenter – and Pools fan – is walking 400 miles to raise awareness of prostate cancer and money to fight the disease.

The walk has been broken up into 26-mile legs, which start and finish at football grounds, and yesterday saw Jeff and his team cover the distance from Burnley FC’ s Turf Moor to Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium.

Jeff aims to raise £500,000 for the battle against prostate cancer and the figure already stands at more than £208,000.

He and his companions are planning to walk 400 miles from Exeter City’s St James Park to Newcastle United’s St James’s Park, taking in Hartlepool’s Victoria Ground and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on the way.

It is Jeff’s second mammoth fund-raising walk, after he covered the 260 miles from Hartlepool to Wembley last year.

He admitted last year’s effort had proved harder than he anticipated and he had put a lot more effort into preparing for this year’s expedition.

“Last year, I just thought ‘Anyone can walk 26 miles in a day,’ then found out on the very first day that that is not the case,” he said.

“I have put quite a lot more time into preparation this year and it is going very well. I have not had any blisters this time. When you set off with blisters, it is purgatory knowing you have got 26 miles ahead of you.”

Today’s leg from Barnsley to Bradford will see the team break the 300-mile barrier.

“That is comforting to know – it’s almost the home straight,” said Jeff.

He has been overwhelmed by the public reaction public along the route.

“We have had a fantastic response everywhere we have gone,” said Jeff.

“We have been getting calls from football clubs, from fans, from supporters’ trusts, all offering help – it has been huge.

“One lady came out of her house and offered a hundred quid for a selfie with me.

“I’m not sure if she got her money’s worth.”