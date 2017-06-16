Jeff Stelling sets off on final leg of epic charity walk

TV star Jeff Stelling has begun the final leg of his epic walk to raise money for a men's cancer charity.

The Sky Sports presenter left Durham County Cricket Club alongside 100 walkers as they headed for Sunderland's Stadium of Light ground.

Walkers on the March for Men.

After getting there, the group will journey to Newcastle United's St James' Park, the final stop on the March for Men trip in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Former professional footballers Paul Merson, Jimmy Montgomery, Gary Bennett and Craig Hignett as well as Durham cricket star Paul Collingwood joined Jeff and others on the trek.

He has already walked 375 miles from Exeter to Hartlepool, doing a marathon-length walk each day over the past fortnight.

"It's the final leg but I feel as if I'm on my last leg as well," said Jeff, from Hartlepool.

Jeff Stelling on the March for Men walk.

"But I'm exhilarated and relieved at the same time because it's been a question in my head when we started 15 days ago whether I'd be at the finish.

"The support has been absolutely brilliant and I'm hoping here in the North East it will be exactly the same."

Jeff also paid tribute to those who have donated, with the current total standing at over £200,000.

"It's been wonderful and we've had everything from a lady who came out of her home and gave me £100 for a selfie to a homeless man in Bradford who actually gave us money so the roles were reversed there.

"That has just typified what it's been like all the way through."

Among those taking part is Peter Dawson, 59, of Hetton, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"I did the Hartlepool to Redcar leg with Jeff on last year's walk and when we got told it was happening again I signed up straight away," said Peter.

"What Jeff's doing is brilliant, it's unbelievable, and everyone taking part wants to help him in raising awareness."