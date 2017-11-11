Jeremy Corbyn visits Hartlepool restaurant

Jeremy Corbyn has been visiting a Hartlepool restaurant today.

The Labour leader was seen to pose for pictures with staff after he called into the Black Olive on Hartlepool Marina on Saturday afternoon.

Jeremy Corbyn visits the Black Olive on Hartlepool Marina. Credit: Paul Frankland.

Here he is, photographed by Paul Frankland from Seaton.

It is believed Mr Corbyn was enjoying a break after visiting Consett on Friday, where he called on the Government to halt the roll out of Universal Credit.

He was speaking after meeting North West Durham Labour MP Laura Pidcock and Citizens Advice staff who are preparing for the new benefits scheme to start next month in the area.

The Labour leader listened to claimants' problems as he talked through the issue in Geraldine's Cafe over egg, chips and beans with a steaming coffee.

Mr Corbyn said people will have to wait six weeks for payment when they transfer to Universal Credit, causing "terrible hardship".

He said many legitimate claimants did not have access to a computer but were being told to go online to access Universal Credit.

"The Government has a great opportunity on Wednesday week, which is the Budget," he said.

"Why don't they say: 'We have looked at it, we have listened, we have heard the hardship, we are going to pause the roll out?'"

He said there should then be consultations with experts including from Citizens Advice.

He said: "We must pause and fix Universal Credit now, before millions of people are made worse off."