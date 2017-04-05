Jermain Defoe admits he would 'love' to appear on Strictly Come Dancing

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has said he would like to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

In an interview with football magazine Four Four Two, the England forward spoke about his hopes of featuring on the show.

Defoe also revealed that he took part in dancing competitions in his younger days.

He said: “I competed in street dance competitions with my mate.

“I remember being really nervous for one as we had to perform in front of all the girls, too.

“We ended up winning and I’ve still got the medals at my mum’s.

"I’d never go into the jungle and do I’m a Celebrity but I’d love to do Strictly Come Dancing.”

Other footballers to have featured on Strictly Come Dancing include Robbie Savage, John Barnes and Peter Shilton.