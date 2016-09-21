Jet2 bans six drunken passengers over 'illicit alcohol' on Newcastle flight

An airline has banned six passengers from its flights after a drunken incident on a plane involving "illicit alcohol".

Jet2 acted after a group on a flight from Newcastle to Tenerife on Saturday were rude and aggressive to staff, it said.

The carrier has banned three people for a year and will refuse to fly another three home from the holiday island.

The spokeswoman said: "This group were rude and aggressive to our cabin crew after drinking illicit alcohol, and they should be in no doubt that the consequences of such behaviour will not be accepted.

"As a family-friendly airline carrying millions of holidaymakers, many of whom are families, we want our customers to have an enjoyable flight experience without the actions of a disruptive few spoiling it, and we will take all necessary action to stamp it out."

Jet2 has backed the Government's review of how alcohol is sold at airports and is calling for duty free spirits to be sold in sealed bags.