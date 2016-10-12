Jewellery dating back to 1890 stolen in Peterlee burglary

More than a dozen items of jewellery have been stolen during a burglary in Peterlee.

The property, in the Oakerside Park area was targeted sometime between October 2 and 4, and the victims have now been able to provide police with a full list of the stolen items.

In total 16 pieces of jewellery were taken including necklaces, bracelets, cufflinks and earrings.

The item of most sentimental value is a 14ct gold bracelet which was originally a watch chain dating from 1890.

It was then adapted into two identical bracelets for the victim and her sister.

The stolen bracelet, which is thought to be irreplaceable in practical terms has every link in the chain hallmarked for a company called ‘Chester Gold’, which went out of business in 1934.

The hallmark is three wheatsheaves and a spear.

Det Con Sue Flannigan of Peterlee CID said; “The total value of the items stolen exceeds £1,200.

"The burglary has caused considerable upset to the elderly victims and many of the items have great sentimental value, especially the 14ct gold bracelet.

"We are appealing for their return or any information regarding who may have been responsible for the break-in.”

Witnesses with any information which could help the investigation should ring the non-emergency 101 line.

The incident number is 0168 of October 4.