Jingle bells handed out to protect Hartlepool shoppers from thieves

Shoppers in Hartlepool are being handed jingle bells in a bid to keep their property safe this Christmas.

Cleveland Police have once again launched the Jingle Bells scheme to deter thieves.

The bells are being distributed to shoppers in the Tees Valley area to assist shoppers during the Christmas and into the New Year.

The bells attach to a bag’s handle and give an audible warning if someone is trying to steal the owner’s bag or contents from it.

Leaflets with crime prevention advice for the festive period will also be handed out, offering handy seasonal advice.

Crime prevention and architectural liaison officer Steve Cranston said: “It is important that people are aware of their surroundings at all times, especially at this time of year when thieves may be out targeting those doing their Christmas shopping.

“ Purse bells make it easier to know when you’re being targeted by a thief and they are a useful tool in helping to prevent people from becoming victims.

“I would also urge shoppers to ensure that their belongings are safe and secure, that bags are zipped up and that when shopping is left in cars, there are no shopping bags left on view.”

Shoppers can get their hands on the purse bells either at Sainsbury’s in Guisborough between midday and 2pm on Monday, December 5, or at the Post Office inside WH Smith’s in the Cleveland Centre in Middlesbrough between 11am and 1pm on Monday, December 12 and charity shops across Cleveland will also be handing them out.