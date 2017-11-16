Jobless claimant counts rises - but bosses say there are jobs to be had in Hartlepool

The number of people classed as looking for work in Hartlepool rose last month.

There were 3,670 people claiming out of work benefits, including Jobseeker’s Allowance and Universal Credit, a rise of 70 on the previous month.

The claimant count also rose in Sedgefield, up 15 to 1,315 - but it fell by 20 in Stockton North, to 2,235, and by 35 in Easington, to 1,755.

JobCentre Plus’ Diane Luke said people moving from a wider range of benefits onto Universal Credit made like-for-like comparisons difficult, but the employment picture in Hartlepool was positive.

“We have a company called Gem Partnership recruiting for TMD Friction, who make parts for the automotive industry,” she said.

“They have a course starting on November 27, and hopefully they will all get an interview.”

The run-up to Christmas was also seeing a rise in the number of hospitality and retail vacancies.

In East Durham, Caterpillar and TRW in Peterlee were both recruiting and JobCentre staff had been working with Walkers to minimise the impact of the closure of the firm’s plant next month.

North East Chamber of Commerce policy adviser Paul Carbert said: “The labour market statistics released this morning continue the recent positive trend for the North East.

“Employment levels and the employment rate are at record highs, and the number of part-time workers who cannot find a full-time job has fallen over the past year. Unemployment in the North East is now at the lowest rate for a decade.

“However, the gap between our region and London and the South East remains too large. We have called on the Government to address this issue by using the upcoming Budget to correct the historic under-investment in the North East’s transport infrastructure, provide guarantees over future regional business finance once Britain leaves the EU, and to ensure that companies have the support they need to access new international markets.”