Jobs are on the way as new Costa Coffee is set to open

Upto 10 jobs are set to be created when a new Costa Coffee opens later in the year.

The coffeehouse chain has agreed to sign a 15-year lease with St Modwen, which owns and manages Billingham town centre, in a continuing bid to regenerate and attract businesses.

Ashbrook construction in Billingham will refurbish a 2,000 sq ft unit who will join other national retailers such as Aldi, Wetherspoon’s, and Select.

Kerry Parkin, head of communications for Costa, said: “We are excited to be opening a new store in Billingham this autumn, which will bring in the region of 8-10 new jobs to the local area.

“We are looking forward to being a part of the local community, getting involved with events, providing the store as a meeting place and helping with fundraising.”

Rob Richardson, asset and development manager at St Modwen, said: “The new Costa Coffee store will be a welcome addition to our diverse mix of national and independent retailers, and it will give the local community another place to meet up and enjoy their town centre.”

The national retailers are joined by an range of successful independent retailers and businesses, including popular local restaurant La Porto Italiano, Cats Eye Opticians, Queensway Dental Clinic, and Northgate Estate Agents, who will soon be opening in the town square.

Tom Glynn, associate director of Colliers International, said: “We’ve seen an increase in footfall following the improvements that have been made to the town.”

Councillor Nigel Cooke, Stockton Borough Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and transport, said: “It is fantastic to hear that a new branch of Costa is due to open in Billingham.

“The national chain will complement the range of independent retailers and cafes that are already on offer and will further attract people to shop, meet and dine in the town centre.

“We’re delighted that Billingham continues to thrive and household names are investing there - it’s a real vote of confidence that the redeveloped town centre is a place to do business.”