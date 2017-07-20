Jobs boost at Hartlepool Greggs as shop gets overhaul

A Greggs shop in Hartlepool has created two new jobs after undergoing refurbishment.

The retailer has undertaken a remodel of its shop in The Fens Shopping Centre on Catcote Road, which has re-opened as one of the business’s new-look outlets, with new new jobs.

Greggs says thenew shop is designed to meet the demands of busy food-on-the-go shoppers and offer customers a contemporary experience, with seating and free WiFi.

The shop will offer savouries and sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as a range of confectionary products.

Those looking for a lighter option can sample the Balanced Choice range; a selection of sandwiches, salads, soups, porridge and fruit - with less than 400 calories.

Customers can also enjoy a wide range of hot drinks, including freshly ground coffee which is made with a unique blend of 100% Fairtrade Arabica beans and rich-tasting Robusta beans.

Sue Smurthwaite, shop manager at Greggs Catcote Road, said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new-look shop and the shop team are looking forward to hearing what the local community think.”

Roisin Currie, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Hartlepool and provide our valued customers with a modern and comfortable upgrade to the shop. This underlines our long-term commitment to the area and I’m sure it will be enjoyed by existing and new customers alike.”

Shop opening times are 7am – 5pm Monday – Saturday and 9am – 4pm on Sunday.