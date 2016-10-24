Join the fun at an award-winning Hartlepool group

A 20-strong Hartlepool community group would love to hear from more potential members.

Kev’s Klub has lots to offer people who come along to its activities at Newholme Court.

Kevin McLean.

Allison McLean, who runs the project with husband Kevin, urged people to come and find out what Kev’s Klub is all about.

She also exclained more about some of the fantastic events on offer.

They include;

* laugh-aerobics session with Kelly Robson from Approach Training Safely.

If you can’t see anything there for you, we try and get things in Allison McLean

* karaoke on the first Wednesday of each month.

* Chair aerobics on the third Wednesday of each month,

* A Wii console which is available to use.

* Stalls which have so far included a Christmas one, with a craft table and candy cart still to come.

There’s lots more besides such as a Christmas draw with all monies raised helping to pay for members and their carers having a Christmas meal out.

And even if Kev’s Klub doesn’t immediately have something for you, officials will go out of their way to try and help.

Allison added: “If you can’t see anything there for you, we try and get things in.”

The club was started in 2005 by Kevin and Allison as a way of giving the people of Hartlepool something to do on an evening.

The club is so popular it won the group category at the Hartlepool Mail community awards in 2014.

Kev’s Klub is a self-sufficient non-profit charity that does not rely on funding. All the money raised each week goes back into the club the following week.

There’s plenty to keep members entertained.

A fancy dress Halloween karaoke night is on the way on November 2, with free pie and peas for all members and carers.

Allison and the Kev’s Klub team would love to hear from anyone wanting to join.

For more information contact http://kevsklub.webs.com/. You can also email kevsklub@hotmail.com, phone 07533 454389, visit the Facebook site at kevsklub or go to the Twitter page at https://twitter.com/kevsklub