Joy for Hartlepool parents as majority of youngsters get first-choice school

Parents and carers in Hartlepool will be celebrating after the vast majority of youngsters were allocated their first choice primary school.

Youngsters found out yesterday which schools they will be attending - with the vast majority starting at their preferred choice of primary school in September.

Figures from Hartlepool Borough Council show that 97.7% of children have been offered their first choice of primary school - an increase on last year’s figure of 96%.

Coun Alan Clark, chairman of Hartlepool Council’s children’s services committee, said he was delighted with the result. He said the council has worked closely with schools across the borough to ensure the majority of youngsters were not disappointed.

He said: “It is really pleasing that 97.7% of children have been offered their first choice of primary school for this September which is up on last year’s figure of 96%.

“The council works very closely with all schools across the town to ensure that there is an appropriate spread of school places, and I am delighted that 99.6% of children have been allocated either their first, second or third-choice preference.”

A breakdown of the figures show that 1,037 pupils (97%) will be educated at their first-choice school.

Eighteen pupils received a place at their second-choice school and just two will be tought at their third-choice school.

Only four pupils were not offered a preferred school.

The number of pupils receiving their first choice is at an all-time high this year.

Back in 2015, 91.2% of pupils received their first-choice school and in 2014 the total was 95.6%.

This year it was announced that Hartlepool is to get almost £1.5million towards improving schools and creating new places for children at primary and secondary level.

Education chiefs say the town needs to make almost 430 primary and secondary new school places by the year 2020.

Hartlepool is to get £443,469 towards creating the new places, while the town will also get £1,088,195 towards improving school facilities.

Parents and carers now have until Wednesday, May 17, to accept their child’s school place.

Anyone who wishes to appeal the decision must also do so by the same date.

For community, voluntary controlled and academy schools appeal forms can be obtained from the council’s admissions team by calling 01429 523765.

For voluntary aided church schools, appeals should be made directly to the primary school’s governing body.