Judge tells drug driver he was lucky not to kill anyone after 90mph police chase

A judge told a young drug driver it is lucky he did not kill anyone after leading police on a high speed late night chase.

Leon Lane, 21, who was already banned from driving, raced at speeds of up to 90mph in a 30mph zone as he led police from Peterlee to Hartlepool after taking cocaine and cannabis.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

During the chase, he drove on the wrong side of the road, went through numerous red lights and the wrong way around roundabouts.

One pedestrian had to run out of the way while crossing the road and Lane also narrowly avoided hitting a police officer and vehicle, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Judge Peter Armstrong told him: “It’s only by good fortune that no-one was either injured or indeed killed.”

Lane got behind the wheel of a black Peugeot 206 car at about 11.20pm on January 6 this year while with friends in Peterlee.

Already banned from driving, he put his foot down after coming to the attention of police.

Emma Atkinson, prosecuting, said: “This was a sustained period of dangerous driving for about 20 minutes in total taking him from Peterlee all the way down to Hartlepool, a pursuit that involved a number of different officers.”

In Hartlepool, the chase continued along West View Road and Winterbottom Avenue where police unsuccessfully tried to deploy a stinger device to get Lane to stop.

He went through a red light at the Hart Lane/Raby Road crossroads at 50mph towards York Road.

Miss Atkinson added: “On Baden Street he narrowly missed a police vehicle and officer which were stationary trying to deploy the stinger device again.

“Eventually after about 20 minutes the pursuit was stopped.

“Officers noted his pupils were dilated and his speech slurred.

“He gave a positive roadside test for the presence of cannabis and cocaine.”

Lane, of Dorset Street, Hartlepool, admitted dangerous driving, two counts of drug driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Mark Styles, mitigating, said his client had started to try to sort himself out after being given a suspended prison sentence for offences committed after the driving matters.

He was given eight months prison suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for a year.