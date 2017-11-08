Judges meet to draw up Best of Hartlepool Awards shortlist

Wow, what a high standard!

That’s what our judges thought as they met to sift through the huge number of entries for the Best of Hartlepool Awards.

It was a daunting task for the panel which met at Victoria Park, the home of Hartlepool United, to consider every nomination.

Eventually, they drew up shortlists for each of the categories of the competition - but not before admitting it had been a massively difficult task to whittle down such a high standard field.

The panel consisted of Hartlepool Mail managing editor Gavin Foster; Alby Pattison, CEO of town firm Hart Biologicals; Ian Willis, PR and marketing manager at Utility Alliance; Nichola Craddock, marketing and recruitment manager at Cleveland College of Art & Design; Joel Kerr, of Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services; and Lynn Wild, events sales manager for Johnston Press North East.

There were winners in sections such as Sporting Excellence, Volunteer of the Year, Community Group and Community Champion.

There were moving stories galore in the Child of Courage category and lots of impressive entries in the Sports Team of the Year section.

Other sections to be considered included the Emergency Services Award, Young Performer of the Year and Lifetime Contribution.

There were winners, too, in the categories of Role Model, Green Champion, Child of Achievement, Fundraiser of the Year, Carer of the Year, and Student of the Year.

Watch out for more details on all of the shortlisted entries in a full colour supplement which will be published in the Hartlepool Mail on Monday, November 20, to preview the event.

The comes the awards night itself. It will be held on Tuesday, November 21, at the Hardwick Hall Hotel in Sedgefield and the Mail will be there to bring full coverage.

We shall bring you regular updates on social media throughout the evening - followed by a full report on all the winners in the Hartlepool Mail the day after the event.

And finally, the week after the finale, the Mail will publish a packed supplement containing interviews with all the winners as well as lots more photographs from the evening.

The awards have been sponsored by Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees NHS Clinical Commissioning Group; Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Hart Biologicals, along with Stagecoach North East and Specsavers.

Cleveland College of Art and Design, Hartlepool United FC, Joel D. Kerr Funerals and Utility Alliance have also come on board as sponsors.

