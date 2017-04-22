Karate kids hit opposition for six

Karate kids in South Tyneside have six national champions in their ranks after florring the nopposition at the English National Championships.

The team from Boldon’s Dokan club collected seven gold, seven silver and four bronze medals at the chmpionships in Leicester.

Eve Palmer in action

Chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson said: “This was enough to put the club 6th on the medal table for the event and only a couple of gold medals behind the winners.

“With such a small squad from a relatively small club, this proves sometimes it is quality not quantity that counts.

Dokan’s 2017 nationals champions are Eve Palmer, Eleisha Mitchinson, Hannah Nicholson, Rebecca Bradburn, Lola Cassidy and Olivia Fellows.

The other medal came in the team event.

Eleisha Mitchinson on her way to gold

Mr Mitchinson added: “Well done to a fantastic squad of dedicated student.

“You do not get to compete and win at the top without self-discipline and determination congratulations to them for proving themselves to be a little more than once a week karate students.

“These girls train up to 10 hours weekly.”

Dokan run its own club in South Tyneside and Sunderland and, as an association, have member clubs in Northumberland, Hartlepool, Middlesborough and North Yorkshire.

Rebecca Bradburn in action

New students are always welcomed as are those looking for a little extra something.

For more details, visit www.dokan.co.uk or email Kev on k-mitch@live.co.uk