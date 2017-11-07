Key Hartlepool road to be closed this weekend

A key route into Hartlepool will be closed for part of the weekend as essential work is carried out.

The eastbound carriageway of the A689, heading into the town, will be shut from 7pm on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

It will be closed from the Wolviston roundabout to the Truro Drive junction, except for access.

Council bosses have apologised to drivers for the inconvenience the disruption will cause.

Resurfacing work will be carried out while the road is closed.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Borough Council said: "Drivers are advised that the eastbound carriageway of the A689 into Hartlepool will be closed for part of this weekend for essential resurfacing.

"Hartlepool Borough Council is carrying out the work on a stretch of the road adjacent to Truro Drive and in order for this to be done, the eastbound carriageway into Hartlepool will be closed from the Wolviston roundabout up to the Truro Drive junction, except for access.

"The closure will be in effect from 7pm on Saturday 11th November to 3pm on Sunday 12th November.

"Access into Truro Drive from the town will be maintained, but access out of Truro Drive will be restricted to left-turn only.

"Access to Newton Bewley and Greatham along the eastbound A689 will be maintained but Hartlepool-bound traffic will be diverted along Seal Sands Road, the A178 Tees Road and Brenda Road.

"The A689 westbound out of Hartlepool will not be affected and will be open as normal.

"The resurfacing will be carried out throughout the night to minimise disruption.

"The council apologises for any inconvenience which may be caused and thanks motorists in advance for their co-operation."