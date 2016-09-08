Kind youngster cuts off ‘Rapunzel’ locks to support battling Bradley Lowery

A Hartlepool youngster has cut off her Rapunzel-style locks in support of Bradley Lowery’s cancer treatment appeal.

Little Rosie McLean was so moved by the story of Bradley’s fight with cancer, that she decided to chop off her beloved long hair in an effort to raise the much needed cash for his treatment abroad.

BEFORE: Rosie cut off her long hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust and raise money for youngster Bradley Lowery.

At the same time, the nine-year-old Fens Primary School pupil, donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes wigs for children who suffer hair loss when undergoing cancer treatment.

Mum Laura McLean, 38, from The Fens area, said she couldn’t be prouder of her daughter, who has managed to raise £700 for her efforts.

She said: “Rosie had long blonde hair and had seen that a few little girls had cut off their hair for The Little Princess Trust.

“She wanted to do the same, so I said it would be nice if we donated some money to charity as well. “We have been following Bradley’s story for a while on Facebook and she said that she wanted to raise money for him.”

Rosie, who had her hair cut by hairdresser Gemma Balderson on September 3, just wanted to raise as much as possible for five-year-old Bradley, so was delighted to have raised hundreds in support of his cancer fight.

The Blackhall youngster needs to raise £700,000 to cover the cost of his treatment in America after his neuroblastoma returned.

The schoolboy had been given the all clear in 2014 after his initial diagnosis a year earlier, but doctors found cancer again during one of his check ups.

He is undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and has had to have his teeth removed to prevent infection.

Bradley Lowery after he had his head shaved.

Ms McLean added: “She has always wanted to be like Rapunzel, so the fact that she went and got it cut was a big deal.

“She was very brave and smiled the whole time, although she was nervous before it and I had a few tears!

“Rosie is really caring and always wants to help other people.”

To donate through Rosie’s page visit: http://virginmoneygiving.com/LauraMcLean1

To donate via text: “BRAD02£1” to 70070.