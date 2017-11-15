Kitchen in block of flats wrecked by blaze

A kitchen inside a high rise block of flats was destroyed in a fire.

Five fire appliances from Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Melsonby Court flats in Low Grange Road, Billingham, after the fire broke out.

Firefighters found the fire was out when they arrived, but used fans to clear the flat of fumes.

Other area of the home were smoke damaged, with fans used to clear the property of smoke.

The incident happened at 7.20pm.