Knife attack left victim paralysed

A man stabbed his former partner seven times as she slept beside their 15-month-old son.

Eritrean asylum seeker Alex Gebreys is alleged to have tried to murder Seham Kidani, 24, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Stephen Street, Hartlepool, after the incident in November

“Ms Kidani was stabbed seven times,” said Mark Giuliani, prosecuting. “She was found covered in blood, as was her son who was in the bed with her.

“A blood-stained knife was found at the top of the stairs.

“The attack happened in November, and Ms Kidani remains in hospital.

“She was initially paralysed from the neck down, but has since gained some limited movement to her left side. Gebreys was the main suspect and was soon arrested by the police.

“As he was being booked in, he said ‘my girlfriend dead’ in English, despite not speaking the language well.”

The court was told the alarm was raised by an Albanian friend of Ms Kidani’s who was stopping with her in Stephen Street, in Hartlepool, at the time.

“I woke and heard the child crying,” said the friend.

“Because this went on for 10 minutes I went to see if everything was all right.

“There was a blood-stained knife on the landing outside Seham’s bedroom.

“She was on the bed, sitting up and covered in blood, as was her son.

“She asked for help and to call the police.

“I rang 999, but had to get a neighbour to speak to the operator because my English is not good.”

Ms Kidani suffered seven stab wounds in the attack, including five to her neck.

Her 15-month-old son was uninjured.

The court was told Ms Kidani and Gebreys met each other in the detention centre in Calais known as ‘the jungle’, but the relationship did not go well after the pair began living together.

“He would often threaten and verbally abuse her,” said Mr Giuliani.

“On one occasion he attempted to push her down the stairs while she was holding their son. When they were together, he was controlling and didn’t like her having friends.

“He would often say that he would kill her one day.”

Gebreys, 30, of no fixed abode, denies attempted murder on November 23 last year.

He admits wounding Ms Kidani with intent to do her grievous bodily harm.

He said his intention was to scare her, but he had no intention to kill her.

The trial is expected to take three days.