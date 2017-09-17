Knockout support for annual fundraiser for Hartlepool hospice

Popular fundraiser It’s a Knockout was a hit once again as crowds turned out in droves to show their support for Alice House Hospice.

Now in its sixth year, the unique fundraiser held at Hartlepool RFC on Saturday saw seven teams take on a series of challenges on an inflatable obstacle course.

Seven teams took on the It's a Knockout obstacle course for Alice House Hospice.

The fundraising event hoped to raise as much cash as possible for the hospice, based on Wells Avenue, which provides free hospice care to patients living with life limiting illnesses.

Teams taking part in the event included event sponsors Seymour, along with teams from Alice House and Shoot Your Mouth Off.

Alison Emerson from Alice House Hospice was delighted with the success of the event once again.

She said: “There are seven teams taking part this year with ten people on each team.

The teams had to take on a series of challenges on the inflatable course.

“We are really pleased with the turn out and hope to raise £10,000.

“We always get a lot of support as it is a charity close to the hearts of lots of people.”

During the day visitors were also able to enjoy performances from cheerleading group the Hartlepool Hawks and take part in a dog show to win prizes.

Youngsters were also able to have a ride on a donkey and families took part in raffles and a pineapple shy to raise further funds.

Teams squaring up during the It's a Knockout event.

Once again the annual fundraiser was well supported.