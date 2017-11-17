Labour beats UKIP to win Hartlepool by-election

Labour saw off a challenge from UKIP to win a Hartlepool Borough Council by-election last night.
Katie Elizabeth Trueman claimed the vacant Victoria Ward seat on the council with a total of 479 votes.
She defeated UKIP's Jacqui Cummins, who took 325 votes, and Conservatives candidate Andrew Martin-Wells, on 98 votes.
The turnout was 15.87%.
Hartlepool Borough Council comprises of 33 elected councillors, with seats held by Labour (19), UKIP (six), Independent (two), Local Conservatives (three) and Putting Hartlepool First (three).
The by-election was called after the resignation of Labour councillor Trisha Lawton in September for family reasons.
