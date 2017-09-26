Labour councillor resigns from role

Hartlepool borough councillor Trisha Lawton has announced her resignation due to family commitments.

Councillor Lawton, who represented the Victoria ward for Labour, is standing down due to caring responsibilities for her elderly father.

Mrs Lawton was elected to serve the ward in May 2015.

She previously represented the Rossmere ward from 2010-2012.

Mrs Lawton was vice chair of the Neighbourhoods Services Committee, a member of Licensing Committee, member of Planning Committee and also vice chair of the South and Central Community Forum.

She refused a controversial 31 per cent allowances increase that was approved earlier this year.