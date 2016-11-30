Ladies mountain bike is stolen from Hartlepool street

An appeal has been launched after a bike was stolen in Hartlepool.

The pedal bike was taken from Avenue Road in in the town between 11.45am on Wednesday, November 23, and 11.30am on Thursday, November 24.

The bike is described as a pink and white ladies mountain bike with a swirling pattern on it.

Unfortunately there is no photograph of the bike.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the bike are asked to contact PC Becky Alderson of Cleveland Police on the 101 Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.