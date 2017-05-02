Lambing event is a huge success at nature reserve

Thousands of visitors flocked to a nature reserve to see new-born Spring lambs.

Managers at RSPB Saltholme are celebrating the successful return of its Lambing Live event which attracted in more than 8,500 people in just over a fortnight.

RSPB Saltholme Lambing Live 2017. Spudnik was named as part of a social media competition

The event returned after a series of devastating dog attacks which led to the death of 50 of Saltholme’s sheep last year.

Running from April 8 - 23, the event gave thousands of visitors the chance to see RSPB Saltholme’s newborn lambs up close, and take part in a range of fun, family activities during the Easter holidays.

Staff at the reserve near Billingham were determined to move on from the last year’s incident and worked hard to make this year a huge success.

Team welcomed almost 50 adorable new lambs along with the thousands of local families and visitors.

Caroline Found, Visitor Experience Manager at RSPB Saltholme, said: “We’re delighted that so many people came to experience the return of Lambing Live this year.

“We’ve welcomed so many new visitors to the reserve as well as our new lambs, so the busy Spring season is off to a great start.”

Alongside the main event, the reserve ran a competition to Name a Lamb on Facebook which saw hundreds of entries.

Caroline added: “It was fantastic to see so many people enthusiastically take part in our Facebook competition to name the firstborn lamb of 2017.

“There were so many great suggestions that, in the end, we had to draw a name from a hat.

“If you want to catch a glimpse of Spudnik come along and have a wander around the reserve.”

Saltholme has more family friendly events planned for the next May bank holiday and half term when visitors who have not yet seen the lambs will be able to catch a glimpse of them finding their feet.

And the reserve will also be hosting a Woolly Weekend on July 15-16 which will feature sheep shearing, arts and crafts, and a sheepdog demonstration.

Caroline said: “We run arts and crafts activities and numerous walks and trails all year round. We also have an excellent play area, maze, pond dipping and Visitor Centre with a cafe, shop and classrooms so it’s a great value family day out. There’s something to suit everyone.”

Saltholme is open daily entry is £5 per car. Some activities carry extra charges.