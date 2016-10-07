Landslide Ukip victory in Hartlepool Borough Council by-election

Ukip has won its sixth seat on Hartlepool Borough Council in a landslide by-election victory over Labour.

Ukip's Tim Fleming was elected to the Headland & Harbour ward seat, recently vacated by Labour's Peter Jackson, due to work commitments.

Coun Fleming's 496 votes, were almost double that of the 255 votes received by Labour's Trevor Rogan, and brings the number of Ukip members to six.

Second runner-up Steve Latimer, of Putting Hartlepool First got 155.

He is followed by Benjamin Marshall (Local Conservatives) with 41 votes, John Robert Price (Patients not profit in our NHS) with 36 and Chris Broadbent (Independent) who received 26 votes.

The current make-up of Hartlepool Council is now Labour (19), UKIP (6), Independent (3), Local Conservatives (3) and Putting Hartlepool First (2).

The turnout for the by-election was 17.8%.