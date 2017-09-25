Lane closure after lorries collide on A19

A lane is closed on the A19 after two lorries collided.
The crash happened on the northbound carriageway near the B1320 at Peterlee.
Lane two has been closed and emergency vehicles are on the scene.
Delays are expected.
