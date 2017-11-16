Lane on part of A19 closed after traffic smash

Police have closed a lane on part of the A19 after a crash this morning.

It happened on a section of the road between the A689 and the A1027 at Billingham.

Police are on the scene to deal with the aftermath of the collision.

The road was closed in both directions for a period of time but the southbound carriageway is now open again.

Highways England tweeted: "Multiple vehicle collision #A19 between #A1027 and #A689 near #Billingham @ClevelandPolice have re-opened the northbound carriageway.

"The southbound carriageway remains closed for recovery and clean-up work."