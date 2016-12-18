Lanterns to be released in show of support for little Bradley Lowery

Supporters of Bradley Lowery are set to release lanterns in a show solidarity for the little fighter.

Two separate events will take place at 5pm today, in Hartlepool and in Seaham.

The Hartlepool lantern released is organised by Miles for Men and will be an opportunity to hear Olivia Crawford, 15, and her 22-year-old sister Georgia Fletcher perform Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) - the song they wrote for Bradley, who is battling neuroblastoma.

People are asked to meet behind Mecca Bingo in the Marina, from 4pm to collect the 548 lanterns, which will be given away for free.

They will then be lit at 5pm, before being released in batches of 100 at a time.

In Seaham, pals Kayleigh Hall and Laura Ward, have organised their own event, which will take place simultaneously by the Tommy statue on the sea front.

The event will begin with a speech in support of Bradley, followed by carol singing and a lantern release.

The five-year-old from Blackhall is battling cancer for a second time and his family have been dealt with the devastating news that this could be his last Christmas.

On December 22, Olivia and Georgia will be performing their song at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, from noon to 1pm, and give out leaflets explaining how to download it.

To pre-order the single on iTunes, visit: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/id1180113316?app=itunes: Amazon - http://amzn.to/2gXIREr: Google Play - http://bit.ly/2gynmZK



