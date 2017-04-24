Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday footballers show support for Bradley Lowery

A group of kind-hearted Yorkshiremen are hoping to raise £20,000 to split between little battler Bradley Lowery and a cancer charity.

Darren Powell, Neil Birkenshaw and Andrew Sharp is co-organising a charity football match next month, when they to auction a banner signed by a host of sporting stars.

Darren Powell (left) and Neil Birkenshaw, with Bradley's banner outside Leeds United's Elland Road ground.

Darren’s team, The Kews 11, will take on a side made up of TV stars from Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, and The X Factor, in Wakefield on May 14.

Five-year-old Bradley, from Blackhall, who is battling terminal neuroblastoma, will be mascot at the charity game, if he is well enough.

Any money raised will be split between Bradley and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Bin man Darren, who is father to eight-year-old Jemima-Rose, said: “Bradley has just touched the hearts of the nation – it’s that smile.

“I was doping a charity match anyway and I got in contact with the family on Bradley’s facebook page.

“It would be fantastic if we could raise £20,000. £10,000 for Bradley’s fight and £10,000 for Macmillan. Anything above that would be a massive bonus.”

Darren, 31, has along with his pals, created a banner for Bradley which has been signed by players from Leeds United, Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, as well as rugby stars, pro-boxers and wrestlers.

They have also planned a trip to Burton Albion’s ground to get further signatures.

Darren Powell (left), Andrew Sharp (thrid left) and Neil Birkenshaw (second from right) meet Sheffield Wednesday players.

After being invited to the VIP box, they will walk out on the pitch with the banner.

“Our main aim is to get to the Stadium of Light,” Darren added.

“We have emailed the club to ask permission.

“To take it up to Sunderland would just be a dream come true.”