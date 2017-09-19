‘Lessons must be learned’ says Hartlepool MP after hospital held on to human tissue samples

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill has called on a hospital trust to complete investigations into the storage of human tissue samples for longer than needed.

Mr Hill spoke out after Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger confirmed two people from Hartlepool were among 41 families affected by errors of South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust.

Barry Coppinger Cleveland Police Crime Commissioner. Picture by FRANK REID

The trust apologised last week after acknowledging mistakes were made over the storage of samples.

They had been retained either under police or coroners powers for the purposes of post-mortem examinations between 1990 and 2000.

But it was revealed the samples were kept at South Tyneside District Hospital for years after they were no needed.

The hospital trust says it is now working with Northumbria and Cleveland Police to reassure people that mistakes will not happen again.

Mike Hill. Picture Andrew Dorrian

Mr Hill said: “I am pleased that Cleveland Police appear to have been working closely with those families who have been affected by this.

“It must be a traumatic time for them. I would urge South Tyneside NHS Trust to conclude its investigations swiftly so that lessons can be learnt and future breaches of the guidelines avoided.”

Thirteen families in the Cleveland Police force area were affected.

Replying to a letter from Mr Hill, Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said there were two families from Hartlepool who have been offered support from police family liaison officers since the issue came to light.

The tissue samples related specifically to post-mortem examinations carried out on behalf of the police or coroner services by a former Home Office-registered pathologist who, at the time, also worked at South Tyneside District Hospital.

The Hartlepool family of William Cowell, 63, whose brain was kept after he died in a fall in 1997, earlier told of their devastation.

His granddaughter Kayleigh Bayliss told the Mail in April: “They took his brain out to do the post-mortem. We buried my grandad, assuming they had put it back.

“Now they are telling us it has been sitting in South Tyneside Hospital for 19 years. I was devastated.”

The hospital trust and the police have been working together to understand why storage continued at the hospital when the samples were no longer needed for either police or coronial purposes and after the introduction of new regulations about the disposal of human tissue samples which came into force in September 2006.

Families with any questions are invited to contact the trust.