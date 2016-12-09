Let’s light the sky for Bradley with lantern release

A charity will show its support for Bradley Lowery by lighting the sky for him.

Miles for Men has added its name to those who have set up events in the wake of the news the five-year-old from Blackhall has only been given limited time with his family.

Micky Day from Miles for Men, which has lent its support to Bradley Lowery and his family.

Despite the treatment he has been undergoing since doctors found his neuroblastoma had returned in July, scans have found the cancer has continued to grow.

His parents Gemma and Carl have considered the options given to them by his consultant and have decided he should be given oral chemotherapy until Christmas, when they plan to make lots of good memories.

In the New Year, they hope he will under go antibody and further chemo in the hope they can have as much time as they can with their boy.

Miles for Men has said it plans to run a lantern release to give Bradley “something magical” to enjoy.

There’s a major chance this boy will lose his life and we want to do something amazing for him. Micky Day

Around 500 will be lit on Sunday, December 18, at 5pm, behind the Mecca bingo hall in Hartlepool Marina.

Supporters in Blackhall, Peterlee, Horden, Wingate and Sunderland will join in.

Micky Day, a founder of Miles for Men, said: “Bradley is close to our heart and we just thought we should do something nice to say ‘we support you’.

“Since we mentioned it on Facebook, it’s had more than 40,000 views and been shared by 200 people and people from all over the North East have been in touch, saying can they get involved and do it from their gardens. There’s a major chance this boy will lose his life and we want to do something amazing for him.”

A donation of £200 has been given by Burn Valley Councillor Dave Hunter from his neighbourhood budget towards the lanterns, with 50 donated by Garthy’s World, with the remainder to be bought by Miles for Men.

Coun Hunter said: “I think this is a fantastic gesture by Miles for Men and I am very happy to support them.”