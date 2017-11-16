Lifeboat rescues three people off Hartlepool coast

The Hartlepool all weather lifeboat rescued three men after their fishing boat sank.

The RNLI crew launched the boat at 1.12pm today following a request from Humber Coastguard to help the three males who were in a life raft.

Their eight metre fishing boat has sunk about two miles off the Hartlepool coast.

The trio were returned to the lifeboat station at 2pm and none of them needed medical attention.

Chris Hornsey, a spokesman for the Hartlepool Lifeboat Station, said: "A quick response from the volunteer crew ensured that the casualties were brought back to the Ferry Road boathouse safely."