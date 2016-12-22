Lift off as businesses show support for Hartlepool’s Alice House hospice

A host of Hartlepool businesses have got on board for a new initiative to raise as much money as possible for the town’s hospice.

Eleven organisations have signed up to the competition by Blast Digital, who are based on the Queen’s Meadow business park, in aid of Alice House hospice.

Jayne Berry of Bonnie Babies with Pam Thompson of Blast Digital.

Each entrant is encouraged and helped to come up with fundraising ideas for the hospice until January 13.

The business that raises the most cash will win a new website by the experts at Blast Digital worth up to £2,000.

Those vying for the prize and supporting the hospice are: Idols bar, Apostle Tattoo, O’Malley’s Irish bar, Bonnie Babies, The Galleries, Hartlepool Cricket Club, Stranton Pets, West View Pharmacy, Shear Knit, P&E Coaches, and Chilli Cake deli.

At West View Pharmacy, staff will be dressed up and giving away stickers, temporary tattoos, cakes and treats in exchange for donations to the hospice.

The team at Chilli Cake deli who are supporting Blast Digital's competition

It said: “Alice house hospice has helped many patients and their families in our local area. Here at West view pharmacy we would like to give something back to Alice house hospice and the community by holding an elf day.”

Idols said the hospice provides a vital service to the community.

It said: “It is a charity which is always close to our heart, as we have had family members cared for by the hospice and we have experienced the fantastic care and support they provide to patients and families.”

Hartlepool Cricket Club said the hospice is an essential resource and many of its members and their families have been comforted by its dedicated staff and facilities.

Look out for collection tins on the bar at Hartlepool Cricket Club

And Chilli Cake said: “Chilli Cake has been welcomed into the arms of the town and have such amazing customers and that’s why we wanted to support a local charity based in Hartlepool.

“Thanks to blast coming in and talking with us it gave us a boost to start raising funds for such a vital service to our area.”