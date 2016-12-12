Listen to the Bradley Lowery Christmas song that we hope reaches No 1

A special song for little fighter Bradley Lowery could top the Christmas chart this year - but it needs your help.

Penned by two Hartlepool sisters, Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, the charity track called Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) aims to show love and support for Bradley.

Sisters Olivia Crawford (15) and Georgia Fletcher (22), wrote the single Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish)' to raise funds for Bradley Lowery.

The five-year-old from Blackhall is battling cancer neuroblastoma for a second time and his family have been dealt with the devastating news that this could be his last Christmas.

Now Hartlepool based charity Red Dreams- which helped the girls with the song- is asking for the support of the public to help it secure the Christmas No 1 spot in the music charts.

Since its release this week, the video has already had more than 1,000 shares and 35,000 views.

A spokesman from the charity Red Dreams said: "After discussing it with the family, we are more determined than ever to get Bradley's Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) into the Christmas Charts, to show Bradley and his family how much love there is for them.

"For anyone who has lost someone, they are left with memories, and what we are looking to do is to add some amazing memories for the Lowery family.

"The video has amassed over 1000 shares and 35,000 views less than 72 hours, if every one of these views went on to order and download the song Bradley would have a No 1 song in the UK charts."

The charity which supports disadvantaged young people aged 11-19 through the creative arts and media, worked with the pair to record the single under their group name, Liv ‘N’ G, before it was mixed and mastered by 18-year-old sound apprentice Anthony Anderson from Red Dreams.

To pre-order the single on iTunes click here.