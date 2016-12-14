Little battler Bradley Lowery set to be mascot for Sunderland v Chelsea game

Tonight is the night that young Bradley Lowery will once again get to take to the Stadium of Light pitch alongside his heroes.

Bradley has captured the hearts of the nation with his brave battle against neuroblastoma.

The five-year-old, from Blackhall, has been undergoing gruelling treatment since the New Year when consultants discovered the cancer he had beaten back in January 2013 had returned.

But his parents have been told by doctors they only have limited time left with the youngster after recent scans show the cancer he has been fighting, is growing.

SAFC fan Bradley was match mascot for the Black Cats' game against Everton in September and will now lead out the side again at their home game against Chelsea, which kicks off at 7.45pm.