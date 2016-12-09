Little fighter Bradley Lowery set to be mascot at Sunderland v Chelsea game

Battling youngster Bradley Lowery is set to be one of Sunderland AFC's mascots once again for next week's home game against Chelsea.

The club have confirmed that the brave five-year-old who is battling cancer neuroblastoma will be led out onto the pitch at the Stadium of Light next Wednesday, December 14.

The Blackhall youngster was also mascot for his beloved team back in September for their game against Everton, which saw thousands for fans chant "There's only one Bradley Lowery" in support of his brave fight.

This time, the little battler hopes to score a goal in front of fans as he he shares the pitch with his favourite players.

A spokeswoman from Sunderland AFC said: "Bradley is such a special little boy and he is very special to us so we just wanted him to have a special day."

The news comes in the same week his heartbroken mum Gemma announced that Bradley will tragically lose his fight to the illness.

She said the family have been given three options by doctors - but none would help the little boy who has captured the hearts of so many across the region to survive.

On Facebook Gemma said she was delighted that her brave little boy will be mascot once again.

She said: "Just had a phone call off Sunderland to invite Bradley to be mascot on Wednesday night.

"Bradley is over the moon he is going to get to score a goal."

Bradley, has been undergoing gruelling treatment since the New Year when consultants discovered the neuroblastoma cancer he had beaten back in January 2013 had returned.

The family who launched a campaign for pioneering treatment in America, have stressed the £700,000-plus raised so far will still go to help others if he cannot be given the care.