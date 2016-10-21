Little Mix add extra date to tour

Little Mix has added an extra date at the Metro Radio Arena for their Glory Days tour.

Tickets for the original date, Saturday, November 4, 2017, went on sale today.

Now, it has been confirmed the group will also be performing at the Newcastle venue on Friday, November 3, 2017.

The group, which stars South Shields girls Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, will be performing two shows in the region on the Saturday and one show on the Friday evening.

Since becoming the first band to win the X Factor in 2011, the girls have established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts.

Their new album Glory Days, led by single Shout Out To My Ex,will be released on November 18 this year.

Signature hits including Move, Wings and Black Magic – the latter becoming their third UK chart-topper, spending three weeks at the top last summer – have helped the No.1-selling girlband score over one billion YouTube and Vevo views worldwide, alongside massive tours of the UK, Australia, Japan and the US – where their debut album smashed a record the Spice Girls held for almost two decades.

Tickets, starting from £28, are available from www.eventim.co.uk.