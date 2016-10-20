Little super hero gets new lease of life

Hartlepool’s little super hero Oliver Smart is getting around town in style thanks to an amazing fundraising effort.

The four-year-old, who was left paralysed from the waist down, after suffering a rare form of cancer, is enjoying more freedom after getting a donation of a new wheelchair.

Oliver is all smiles as he tries out his new wheelchair.

Mum Mandy, 30, praised the help of town charity Miles for Men in conjunction with the Fourth Kick initiative - as well as family friend Michelle Mann, after they all helped to reach the total cost of the wheelchair which was more than £1,000.

And Mandy told how Oliver’s new chair had made a massive difference.

“It has given him a new lease of life. He wanted to have some independence. He wanted to be like all the other boys and go down the town and look at the toys for himself.”

Now Oliver can go into Hartlepool - with his parents watching close by - and enjoy looking round the shops.

Mandy told how Oliver’s own amazing determination was spurring him on.

“The Hulk and all the superheroes get him through it because he thinks he is as strong as them and that is how he can get through.

“He said his wheelchair makes him happy.”

It was Michelle Mann who kicked off the fundraising campaign before Miles for Men stepped in to reach the target, using money donated by the scooter club which was raised at its recent Fourth Kick day of fundraising.

Miles for Men founder Michael Day with Oliver.

Miles for Men director Kevin Hill said: “It was an emotional day yesterday when we met up with Oliver Smart to donate his wheelchair from funds raised by the Hartlepool Supporters Scooter Club at the 4th kick.

“We would like to thank all the people who attended the day which saw £6,541 raised for the Miles for Men charity.

“It is great that we can help young people like Oliver. The smile on his face was unbelievable especially when the lads brought their scooters along for Oliver to sit on and blow their horns.

“He was over the moon. It will be a day that he will never forget.”

Oliver gets to try out a scooter.

Kevin also praised the big-hearted people of the town and added: “Once again, Hartlepool has come together as one to make a little boy’s dream come true.”

Kevin also thanked DJ Les Watts for all his help at the Kick events.

Oliver was left unable to walk after he was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer neuroblastoma, which left him paralysed from the waist down when he was just eight months old.

The Rift House Primary School pupil is son to parents Mandy and David, 40. Other members of the family are Joshua, 11, Courtney, 10, Thomas, 8, Riley,6, and Bethany, 2.