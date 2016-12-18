Little superstar Bradley Lowery gets star-studded red carpet treatment at awards bash

Little superstar Bradley Lowery received treatment worthy of any celeb as he walked the red carpet of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

The five-year-old cancer battler travelled to Birmingham with mum Gemma and dad Carl for the star-studded ceremony, after being invited as a special guest by the show’s producers in a surprise phonecall to his parents on Friday.

People release lanterns for Bradley Lowery at Hartlepool Marina.

Bradley, from Blackhall, has stolen everyone’s hearts as he battles neuroblastoma for the second time in his young life.

And his family have been dealt the devastating news that this could be his last Christmas.

Now he has rubbed shoulders with all his sporting heroes as well as the Duke of Cambridge.

He also had his picture taken with England manager Gareth Southgate.

Bradley got the star-treatment on the day two events were organised in the North East a show of support for the youngster.

A lantern release took place at Hartlepool Marina, organised by Miles for Men.

Olivia Crawford, 15, and her 22-year-old sister Georgia Fletcher – aka Liv’n’G – performed Christmas tunes as well as Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) – the song they wrote for Bradley.

The duo is hoping the track will get to the top of the music chart, with all proceeds going to the youngster’s fund.

SAFC put Bradley's 5 shirt image on the screen in the fifth minute of the Watford game.

One of the charity’s trustees, Michelle Shield, said: “We just wanted to do something for Bradley as a town come together.

“We came up with this idea to light up the sky for Bradley.

“It’s been amazing the support from all the people here.

“It’s been quite emotional to be honest.

Star Guest Bradley Lowery during the red carpet arrivals for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016

“Hartlepool always comes together.”

Also turning out to show their support, were brave youngsters Lathan Anderson, four, and six-year-old Keisha Watson, who have both battled cancer.

Elsewhere, in Seaham, Kayleigh Hall and Laura Ward organised their own lantern release, complete with carol singers.

On Saturday, Sunderland AFC put Bradley’s 5 shirt image on the screen at the Stadium of Light in the fifth minute of the Watford game, to a standing ovation and chants of ‘One Bradley Lowery’.